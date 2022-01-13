Coconino County detention facility reports mass COVID-19 outbreak

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports an outbreak of COVID-19 at the county’s detention facility. Officials say it’s the first mass outbreak since safety protocols were established in March of 2020.

The facility’s medical department began mass testing of inmates and staff today (Thursday). Authorities report there are currently 44 inmates and 11 detention staff who are positive for COVID-19. More cases are expected as facility-wide testing continues.

Since the start of the pandemic, detention officials report 308 inmates and 103 staff have tested positive for the virus.

The inmate vaccination rate has steadily risen from 30% to currently 80%, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the course of 2021, authorities say the detention center went months at a time with no inmates or staff testing positive.