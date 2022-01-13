Mechanical forest thinning project set to begin on Prescott's Bradshaw Ranger District

A mechanical forest thinning project is set to begin within the Prescott National Forest's Bradshaw Ranger District. Heavy equipment will be used to thin approximately 6,400 acres of national forest lands north and east of Wilhoit, Arizona, south of Copper Basin.

This project is being implemented under the Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project.

The project is set to start near Forest Road 72. No trail or road closures are expected, but forest officials are asking the public to avoid Glen Oaks Trail 118, Orofino Trail 107 and any areas where the heavy equipment is operating.

Officials say the intent of the project is to improve the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems and reduce hazardous fuels that pose a threat to life and property in the Wildland-Urban Interface.

The project is expected to take a year to complete.