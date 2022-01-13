Nez visits AZ State Capitol, highlights resilience of Navajo people during pandemic

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was joined by First Lady Phefelia Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer Wednesday at the Arizona State Capitol where he addressed the Arizona State Legislature and tribal lawmakers.

Nez spoke about the contributions and resilience of Navajo people during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout society.

He urged state lawmakers to support the voting rights of Native American people and the Indian Child Welfare Act, while highlighting the progress of infrastructure development and access to clean water on the Navajo Nation.

In a press release, President Nez said the Tribe continues to use their way of life teachings and the teachings of elders to push back against COVID-19.

He said despite the enormous trauma and tragedy suffered by Navajo people during the pandemic, they didn’t hide or shy away from the dangers and were out in the communities distributing PPE’s, food, water, fire wood, and other essential items.