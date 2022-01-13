Nominations accepted through Feb. 2 for 19th Annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family is now accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

The award recognizes individuals and groups who have helped strengthen their communities and solve problems facing the state.

Awards will be given for the categories of Lifetime Community Service, Inspired Adult and Youth Leadership, Service to Community, National Service Member/Volunteer, and Pandemic Response.

The deadline for submitting nominations is February 2nd, 2022. More information can be found on the Governor’s Youth, Faith and Family website.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVSA19