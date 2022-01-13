© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Nominations accepted through Feb. 2 for 19th Annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards

Published January 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST
The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family is now accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

The award recognizes individuals and groups who have helped strengthen their communities and solve problems facing the state.

Awards will be given for the categories of Lifetime Community Service, Inspired Adult and Youth Leadership, Service to Community, National Service Member/Volunteer, and Pandemic Response.

The deadline for submitting nominations is February 2nd, 2022. More information can be found on the Governor’s Youth, Faith and Family website.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVSA19

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsvolunteerismGovernor's Office of Youth Faith and Family