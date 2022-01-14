© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
2nd legislator reports having COVID since session started

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022
Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic and quarantining at home.

A second Arizona state representative reports having COVID-19 since the Legislature’s annual session began Monday.

Tucson Democrat Daniel Hernandez Jr. said Thursday on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hernandez said he was “thankful to be vaccinated and boosted" and was asymptomatic and quarantining at home.

Earlier Thursday, Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez of Phoenix announced he was infected with COVID-19.

He said he was vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Hernandez has served in the Arizona House since 2017 and last year announced his candidacy for Congress.

