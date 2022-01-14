Arizona-based company to provide 5,000 body cameras to Ohio state prison system

An Arizona-based weapons and technology company has signed a contract with the Ohio prison system to provide more than 5,000 body cameras for the state’s prisons and adult parole authority offices.

Officials with Axon Enterprise in Scottsdale say Ohio is the first state to deploy body cameras systemwide in its prisons. They say the program is the largest of any corrections department in the world.

Ohio corrections officials say the cameras are another tool for the agency to help protect staff members and inmates.

Axon Enterprises is known for its development and global distribution of the TASER, its former namesake.

