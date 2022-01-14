© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Far-right social media personality sentenced and charged in AZ after multiple incidents

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST
Tim Gionet

A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska" was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale. 

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol. His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press