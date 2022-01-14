© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation confirms highest daily case count during COVID-19 pandemic

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
navajo.jpg
AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca
/

Navajo Nation health officials Thursday reported the tribe’s highest-ever daily count of new COVID-19 infections.

They confirmed 405 new known cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths.

It comes amid a nationwide spike driven by the omicron variant.

President Jonathan Nez says the report is a reminder for residents to get vaccinated and receive booster shots as well and taking precautions like wearing masks in public and staying home as much as possible.

Omicron is spreading in tribal communities and Nez urged people not to hold large gatherings and avoid people outside one's immediate household.

Tribal officials are also urging local schools to offer virtual learning options for students.

