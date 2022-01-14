Park Service extends public comment for Wupatki National Monument backcountry plan

The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for its proposed backcountry management plan at Wupatki National Monument.

It’ll now last through Sun, Jan. 30.

According to officials, the plan is designed to protect and preserve the monument and its "wilderness character" while creating long-term access to the area for members of the public.

The Park Service says it wants to increase visitation to Wupatki’s backcountry through more guided hikes and permitted, unguided access to some areas.

The plan would also update some zoning and boundaries along with visitor capacities and other monument management details.

For more information about the draft backcountry plan, see the National Park Service’s Park Planning website.