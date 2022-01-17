Flagstaff and Navajo Nation expand COVID-19 testing availability

Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kids in January while cases are surging.

The tribe reported 179 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths.

The tribe says a full report with total case counts during the pandemic will be available Tuesday. The known death toll remains at 1,600.

Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Premier Lab Solutions to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff.

The new mobile testing site is located at Elk’s Lodge #499 on N. San Francisco Street. It will be open to the public starting on Tuesday, January 18. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public may drive up without an appointment during testing times. Individuals may also make an appointment on the Premier Lab Solutions website, https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/appointment/