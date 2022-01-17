© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge agrees with Gov. Ducey's decision to cut supplemental unemployment benefits

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
An Arizona judge has upheld Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision last year to cut $300 in supplemental monthly unemployment benefits provided by the federal government.

Rejecting jobless workers’ claims that they were entitled to the extra money, the ruling Thursday by Judge Catherine Cooper of Maricopa County Superior Court said Ducey wasn’t required to spend the federal dollars.

Seeking to prod people to return to work, Ducey cut the benefits in July, two months before the funding ended, resulting in over 100,000 jobless people receiving less money for eight weeks of benefits, amounting to about $2,400 per person.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press