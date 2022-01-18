Cottonwood police chief announces candidacy for AZ House of Reps LD1

Cottonwood’s Police Chief has announced his Republican candidacy for the Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 1.

In a press release, Steve Gesell said his key platforms include supporting police and public safety, border security and protection of First and Second Amendment Rights, among other things. He says he will stand up to so-called “cancel culture”.

Gessell’s law enforcement career spans three decades with four different agencies.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.

Arizona’s Legislative District 1 consists of most of Yavapai County and a small section of Maricopa County. It represents more than 231,000 residents in Prescott, Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Chino Valley, Jerome, Seligman and several other communities.