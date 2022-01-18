Former New Mexico school district employee sentenced for stealing from Navajo Nation

A former New Mexico school district employee faces 18 months in prison after sentenced in a years long scheme to steal and resell thousands of Apple iP0ds intended for children on the Navajo Nation.

Kristy Stock of Waterflow, New Mexico was sentenced last Tuesday by a federal judge in Maryland after previously pleading guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud.

According to federal prosecutors, Stock stole up to 250 iP0ds at a time and provided them to codefendants who bought the devices from Stock and resold them via eBay at a profit.

Prosecutors said Stock formerly worked for the Central Consolidated School District headquartered in Shiprock.