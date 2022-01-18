Wind farm to be developed near Flagstaff

The Salt River Project has announced a new wind farm to be developed north of Flagstaff. SRP says the project would produce enough energy to power about 40,000 homes.

The Arizona utility contracted with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources to purchase the 161-megawatt wind farm that will be developed on the Babbitt Ranches property and be known as the “Babbitt Ranch Energy Center,” according to a press release last Thursday.

The wind farm is scheduled to be operational and delivering energy to SRP’s power grid by December 2023. The company says 50% of the energy delivered to the company’s customers will be carbon-free by 2025.

SRP’s new wind-powered addition joins its 127-megawatt Dry Lake Wind Power Project located east of Payson, which was the state’s first wind farm, the utility said.