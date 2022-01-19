© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

2 Arizona tribes receive emergency funding through recent HUD grants

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST
Hualapai tribe
Flickr
/

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced another round of tribal housing grants yesterday.

Just two Arizona tribes received money from this round of grants. The Hualapai tribe received a little over a million dollars which has been earmarked to acquire five trailers, to help alleviate housing shortages.

The Yavapai-Apache tribe also received $600,000 in grant money to renovate 13 community buildings where services are provided to Tribal members.

In total the $83 million will benefit 74 tribes across the country, boosting the amount awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to over $200 million.

Other tribes across the country are using funding to buy mobile medical units and build housing. HUD says it still has about $70 million in grants to award.

