aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Lottery gives back with $50,000 for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Flagstaff's new program

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 19, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST
BBBSF logo

The Arizona Lottery presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff with a $50,000 bonus yesterday as part of their "Gives Back Sponsorship" to help with the launch of a new program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff will be offering a new program later this month for teens 15 years and older who may be dealing with depression and mental health issues possibly resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic through a group mentorship program called "Link-Up".

In a press release Tuesday, Kelly Elliott, BBBSF CEO and executive director said "Our hope is that “Link Up” will fill a void for teens who are too old for our traditional program." She says the organization is hoping the group setting will help to expand their pool of mentors as well.

