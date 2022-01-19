Funding for Tribal Transit grant program heading to AZ tribes in Congressional District 1

The Federal Transit Administration today announced more than $10 million in funding through the Tribal Transit Competitive Grant Program. The funds are available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

More than $300,000 of the available funds are headed to Arizona’s First Congressional District, according to a press release by Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran, who represents the district.

The Ak-Chin Indian Community will receive more than $157,000 to purchase a transit vehicle and support infrastructure, giving residents better opportunities for jobs, health care and community connections.

The Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians will receive nearly $77,000 to replace transit vehicles that have exceeded their useful life, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe Division of Transportation will receive $100,000 in funding to purchase a mobile maintenance vehicle to assist the Fort Apache Connection Transit.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law