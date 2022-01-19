Nez reauthorizes teleconferencing for Navajo Nation chapter meetings amid coronavirus surge

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed a resolution reauthorizing the use of teleconferencing to conduct public meetings as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution extends the temporary use of teleconferencing at a reduced quorum requirement for the Nation’s 110 chapters.

The provisions were first implemented soon after the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management declared a public health state of emergency on March 11, 2020 – prior to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

The resolution states that the temporary provisions for chapter meetings will remain in effect until the Navajo Nation’s state of emergency declaration is lifted.