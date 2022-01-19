© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Nez reauthorizes teleconferencing for Navajo Nation chapter meetings amid coronavirus surge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST
covid.jpg
Google Images
/

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed a resolution reauthorizing the use of teleconferencing to conduct public meetings as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution extends the temporary use of teleconferencing at a reduced quorum requirement for the Nation’s 110 chapters.

The provisions were first implemented soon after the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management declared a public health state of emergency on March 11, 2020 – prior to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

The resolution states that the temporary provisions for chapter meetings will remain in effect until the Navajo Nation’s state of emergency declaration is lifted.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsCOVID-19Navajo Nation