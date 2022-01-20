© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Deasy postpones state-of-the-city address because of COVID-19 surge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
Flagstaff City Hall
Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy has postponed his planned state-of-the-city address because of surging numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Thursday’s scheduled state-of-the-city address by Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy has been postponed until February because of the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday and didn’t specify when the rescheduled address would take place.

It comes as Coconino County, along with the entire state, has seen record-breaking numbers of new COVID infections. Last week county officials reported the highest-ever number of local cases at 3,085 during the first full week of January.

On Thursday, Arizona health officials confirmed 17,724 new known cases and 13 deaths.

KNAU STAFF
