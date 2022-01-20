© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former Arizona Corrections Director facing possible charges for threatening police

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST
Police are recommending felony charges against former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan in an encounter at his Tempe home nearly two weeks ago in which he is accused of pointing a gun at officers.

Police want prosecutors to charge Ryan with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Police say Ryan was experiencing a mental health crisis, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to a hand and pointed a gun at officers before surrendering. 

Police declined to say whether Ryan has been released from the hospital where he was taken for treatment. Ryan retired as corrections director in 2019.

KNAU and Arizona NewsTempe
