Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Mennonite woman, leaving body near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
An Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Mark Gooch was convicted of kidnapping Sasha Krause from northwestern New Mexico, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The 22-year-old was sentenced almost exactly two years from the day Krause went missing.

The two didn't know each other but both grew up in Mennonite communities — Krause in Texas and Gooch in Wisconsin. Krause joined the church, but Gooch rejected the faith.

