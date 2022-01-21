© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from sports teams

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST
Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a law approved by a Senate panel.

The bill approved on party lines by the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is intended to prevent cisgender female athletes from competing against transgender women and girls.

It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.

Minority Democrats, LGBTQ+ rights groups and parents of transgender girls say the bill harms young girls and women who want to play sports.

