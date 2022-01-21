Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from sports teams

Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a law approved by a Senate panel.

The bill approved on party lines by the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is intended to prevent cisgender female athletes from competing against transgender women and girls.

It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.

Minority Democrats, LGBTQ+ rights groups and parents of transgender girls say the bill harms young girls and women who want to play sports.