AZ House bill would prohibit dog breed blacklisting by insurance companies

Utah’s Best Friends Animal Society is urging the Arizona state legislature to support a bill that would protect homeowners from insurance companies that blacklist certain dog breeds.

Many companies have restrictions on which breeds can be kept on the property and are covered for liability and injury under the homeowner’s policy.

Breeds that are generally excluded include Pit bulls, Akitas, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds.

House Bill 2323 would prohibit insurance companies from considering the breed of dog for underwriting or actuarial processes for determining risk, liability, and other potential losses or any other matter related to claims involving dogs.

More than sixty-five million American households have pet dogs of varying breeds and mixes.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit no-kill animal rescue collaborative based in Kanab, Utah.