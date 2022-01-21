© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ House bill would prohibit dog breed blacklisting by insurance companies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST
pit bull
Getty Images/File photo
/

Utah’s Best Friends Animal Society is urging the Arizona state legislature to support a bill that would protect homeowners from insurance companies that blacklist certain dog breeds.

Many companies have restrictions on which breeds can be kept on the property and are covered for liability and injury under the homeowner’s policy.

Breeds that are generally excluded include Pit bulls, Akitas, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds.

House Bill 2323 would prohibit insurance companies from considering the breed of dog for underwriting or actuarial processes for determining risk, liability, and other potential losses or any other matter related to claims involving dogs.

More than sixty-five million American households have pet dogs of varying breeds and mixes.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit no-kill animal rescue collaborative based in Kanab, Utah.

KNAU and Arizona News