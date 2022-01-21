Coconino County COVID-19 cases set record; top 3,400 for second week of January

Coconino County health officials Friday reported a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The weekly update showed there were 3,430 new known infections from Jan. 9–15.

It’s the highest-ever number of infections reported during the pandemic in the county breaking the previous record set the week before. During the same week in 2021 officials reported about a thousand cases.

The highest numbers of new cases in Coconino County were in tribal communities and in Flagstaff.

The lowest percent of fully vaccinated residents in the county continues to be in Williams.

Meanwhile, in Mohave County, officials Thursday reported 1,091 new known COVID infections and five more deaths from the virus since Tuesday at noon.

Yavapai County health officials on Friday confirmed there had been 1,151 new infections and eight deaths since Tuesday. The county is still seeing high community transmission of COVID with a 30.3% positivity rate.

Arizona on Friday reported 18,034 new known COVID cases and 73 more deaths statewide.