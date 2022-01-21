© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ducey sues Biden administration to keep school anti-mask rules

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools if they don’t have mask requirements or close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The lawsuit filed in Phoenix federal court on Friday comes a week after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or pay back the money.

The Treasury also wants changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.

