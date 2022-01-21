© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Military to aid Navajo Nation hospital treating COVID-19 patients

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST
More than 200 U.S. military medical personnel are being deployed to eight states and the Navajo Nation to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

A 20-person team from the U.S. Army will support the Navajo Nation at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico,.

Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army north commander in San Antonio, Texas, announced the deployments Friday to New Mexico, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and Texas.

The Defense Department approved the activation at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Resources.

