SRP partnering with Navajo Nation on new solar plant

The Salt River Project and the Navajo Nation are partnering on a new solar plant to be built on the reservation.

The tribe had approved the lease last year and the power purchase agreement was finalized Thursday for the 200-megawatt plant in Cameron.

About 400 people will be employed during the construction, with a hiring preference for Navajos.

The tribe has a handful of utility-scale solar plants on the reservation, including one in the works near Red Mesa.

Two others in Kayenta produce 55 total megawatts with the power going to Navajo homes and businesses.