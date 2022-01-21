© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Rep. Grijalva of Arizona contracts COVID-19 for second time

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST
raul_grijalva.jpeg
en.wikipedia.org
/

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Thursday he has minor symptoms.

He says he and his staff will follow Centers for Disease Control guidance for isolating and contact tracing.

The 73-year-old lawmaker says he’s vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Grijalva first contracted COVID-19 in August 2020 and criticized Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks around the Capitol.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press