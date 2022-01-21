© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

White House announces $65 million for at-risk Winslow Levee system

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
Winslow Levee
Navajo County
/
The White House recently announced $65 million to rebuild the Winslow Levee. In 2008, the Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the system, which added 1,500 more structures to the floodplain that now includes almost every one of Winslow’s homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in a 100-year flood zone.

Tribal, county and local leaders are applauding the approval of a levee project near Winslow. It’s designed to prevent flooding in the city and several tribal communities that’ve been under threat for years because of the aging system.

The project will replace and complete the Winslow Levee on the Little Colorado River, which officials say has long been at risk of failure. The White House earlier this week announced $65 million for the project from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November.

Tribal leaders for years have called for a major overhaul of the system to control water levels on the LCR. Last summer, monsoon rain in the area cut off several western Navajo communities, flooding homes and washing out roads. It required emergency deliveries of food, water and other essentials to residents.

Officials say the existing levee system puts not only tribal communities at risk but much of the City of Winslow. In 2008, the Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the levee, which added 1,500 more structures to the floodplain that now includes almost every one of the city’s homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in a 100-year flood zone. It also forced most of Winslow’s residents to buy flood insurance.

The project’s funding is for the 2022 fiscal year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsWinslowLittle Colorado RiverNavajo NationLocal NewsWhite Houseinfrastructurebiden administration
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius