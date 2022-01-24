AZ teen on FBI terrorism radar sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention facility for making pipe bombs

A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his southern Arizona home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile detention facility.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported Monday that the teen pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The boy was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found a pipe bomb and preparation for a second in a back room of the Douglas home he shares with his mother and older brother.

He was already on the FBI’s radar because of terrorism-related social media posts.

Prosecutors wanted him tried as an adult. His attorney argued his client should be tried as a juvenile because of his age and that he has autism.

A deposition of his case indicates he will go to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections. The teen won’t stay there beyond his 18th birthday.

