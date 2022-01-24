© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation reports 330 new COVID cases Saturday, 4 more deaths

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2022 at 6:08 AM MST
covid.jpg

On Saturday, tribal health officials reported 330 new cases and four more deaths on the vast reservation that covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Meanwhile, Navajo Nation officials have distributed masks and hand sanitizers in the community of Shiprock, New Mexico to help keep local residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the tribe had reported 500 new cases and one death.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recently issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Monday.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press