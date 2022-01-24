Pedestrian hit on forest highway near Flagstaff

A pedestrian was killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 180 about three miles northwest of Flagstaff.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the person, whose identity wasn’t released, was crossing the highway on foot and was struck around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Information released by the agency was limited, but the area along Highway 180 sees frequent illegal parking for snow play.

Over the New Year’s Day weekend, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received more than 80 calls, many of which involved illegal parking in the 180 corridor. Deputies reported witnessing numerous public safety issues caused by overcrowding and unsafe parking.

Sheriff’s officials have said limited staffing has made snow play parking enforcement a challenge along the highway.