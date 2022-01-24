Third journalist killed in Mexico in less than a month

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana. It is the second reporter murder in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist. Maldonado was found shot to death inside a car on Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor’s office.

In 2019, she came to President Obrador’s daily morning news conference and asked for his help because she feared for her life. Maldonado had covered corruption and politics in Tijuana. She was enrolled in the state’s protection system for journalists who have been threatened.

Mexico is the Western Hemisphere’s most violent country for journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.