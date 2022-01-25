© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Republicans vote to advance election bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM MST
Lawmakers considering election bills Monday were urged to adopt a series of bills changing the way elections are conducted in Arizona.

Legislators heard from a leading Republican candidate for Arizona governor and a number of people who worked on the Senate GOP’s partisan 2020 ballot review.

In a series of party-line votes, Republicans on the committee voted to advance bills that would make pictures of all ballots publicly accessible after an election; end all-mail elections for cities and school boards and require extensive security requirements on ballot paper akin to those used to prevent and detect counterfeit money.

