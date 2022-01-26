Annual report gives AZ failing grades for tobacco prevention programs and laws

An annual report released by the American Lung Association says Arizona earned failing grades on passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.

The State of Tobacco Control report evaluates state and federal policymakers on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

In Arizona over the last two decades, lawmakers have made policies to reduce tobacco use, including the designation of smokefree indoor spaces.

However, the Lung Association’s 20th annual report says Arizona is not doing enough to maintain local governments’ right to pass stronger tobacco laws than the state, and funding for state prevention programs remains low.

Arizona’s smoking rate is around 13%, with the high school tobacco use rate at nearly 21%.