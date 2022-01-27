© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona’s utility regulators again reject new rules boosting use of renewable energy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 7:27 AM MST
Arizona’s utility regulators have again rejected new rules drastically boosting the use of renewable energy.

The 2-3 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission drew sharp criticism from clean energy advocates who say the decision leaves the state far behind what's needed to address climate change.

The commission's three Republicans joined to defeat the new standards that were backed by the state’s utilities, large and small businesses, environmental groups and even faith leaders.

The rules would have required the state’s utilities to get 50% of their power from sources that do not emit carbon dioxide by 2035 and 100% by 2070.

The commission rejected stronger rules last May.

Associated Press
