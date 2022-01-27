© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

DPS seize 130 pounds of meth after traffic stop near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 27, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
TROOPER1.jpg
Twitter Photo/@Arizona_DPS
/

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 130 pounds of methamphetamine last Friday after making a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff.

That’s according to a press release from put out by the agency on Wednesday. DPS says the driver was identified as 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda of Sanger, Calif., and his passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez, of Fresno, Calif. Both men were booked into the Coconino County Detention Center on a charge of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

According to the National Institutes of Health, overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019 among adults aged 18 to 64.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsArizona DPSmethamphetamine
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF