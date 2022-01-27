DPS seize 130 pounds of meth after traffic stop near Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 130 pounds of methamphetamine last Friday after making a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff.

That’s according to a press release from put out by the agency on Wednesday. DPS says the driver was identified as 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda of Sanger, Calif., and his passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez, of Fresno, Calif. Both men were booked into the Coconino County Detention Center on a charge of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

According to the National Institutes of Health, overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019 among adults aged 18 to 64.