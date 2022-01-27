© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ft. Tuthill County Park to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
An improvement project at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff will receive nearly a million dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief bill.

The Arizona State Parks Board selected Coconino County Parks and Recreation for the $923,000 grant that’ll improve two parking lots at Ft. Tuthill.

The park has seen increased winter recreation use in recent years, which has resulted in more snow plowing and additional wear and tear on the lot surfaces.

A new sewer line will also be installed to help with future improvements to the park’s campground, which serves 15,000 people a year, and a walkway to the amphitheater will be revamped as part of the project.

