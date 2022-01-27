Senate panel OKs working poor tax credit Dems, Ducey want

A Democratic proposal that creates a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans has been approved by an Arizona Senate committee.

The proposal from Phoenix Democrat Sen. Sean Bowie was embraced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in his proposed state budget.

If passed by the entire Legislature, the new tax credit would give more than 550,000 Arizona families an average of $128 a year.

Two Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee opposed the measure during Wednesday's vote.

Bowie says he's optimistic the plan can pass, noting it won overwhelming support in the Senate last year before stalling in the House and that Ducey now backs the plan.