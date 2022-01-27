© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Senate panel OKs working poor tax credit Dems, Ducey want

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST
Doug Ducey
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a ceremony on Dec. 7, 2021, in Phoenix. A Democratic proposal to create a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey adopted as part of his budget proposal was approved by an Arizona Senate committee Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

A Democratic proposal that creates a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans has been approved by an Arizona Senate committee.

The proposal from Phoenix Democrat Sen. Sean Bowie was embraced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in his proposed state budget.

If passed by the entire Legislature, the new tax credit would give more than 550,000 Arizona families an average of $128 a year.

Two Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee opposed the measure during Wednesday's vote.

Bowie says he's optimistic the plan can pass, noting it won overwhelming support in the Senate last year before stalling in the House and that Ducey now backs the plan.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press