KNAU and Arizona News

Cottonwood woman arrested after attempting to rob a gas station in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST
police-lights.jpg

A Cottonwood woman was arrested Wednesday after an armed robbery at a gas station on Butler Avenue in Flagstaff.

According to police, Hertecia Begay walked into the Mobile station wearing a black ski mask with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

While one clerk was handing over the cash another clerk tackled her. She broke free and ran across the street.

Police eventually found Begay and arrested her. They later found that the weapon was a realistic-looking BB gun.

She was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation out of concern for her safety.

Police aren’t seeking any additional subjects. Charges will be filed through the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

