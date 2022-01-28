Lane restrictions next week on I-17 near Flagstaff, and SR89 south of Prescott

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions next week on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff to install fiber-optic cables along the roadway.

The restrictions are scheduled to start Sunday, January 30th, at 10 p.m. and continue through noon Friday, February 4th.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in two-mile increments from the Munds Park exit to Rock Park Road (mileposts 322-315).

A vehicle width limit of 16-feet will be in place, and oversized vehicles can be accommodated with advance notice.

In addition, lane restrictions will be in place on northbound I-17 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, January 30th, through Friday, February 4th, from the Anthem Way junction to New River Road (mileposts 229-232).

Daytime lane closures are also scheduled next week on State Route 89 south of Prescott. Crews will clear debris from drainage ditches and remove vegetation.

The closures are scheduled for Monday, January 31st, and Tuesday February 1st, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ADOT says motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes. SR 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north and southbound travel between mileposts 305 and 309.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone, and a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

More information is at azdot.gov and az511.gov. The Bilingual Project Information Line is 855-712-8530, or azdot.gov/contact.