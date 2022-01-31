Coconino County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in locating missing person, Brian Gall

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Brian Gall was reported missing on January 21st.

His vehicle – a 2003 Toyota Highlander - was discovered on the 20th in the forest near Forest Service Road 300 and the Arizona Trail.

Officials say it’s possible Gall was last seen in Payson some time in the summer of 2021.

He is described as a white male, 41-years-old, 6’, 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts of well-being is urged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or 800-338-7888.