U.S. expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID-19 powers

Published January 31, 2022
Published January 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST
The Biden administration has begun expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia without a chance to seek asylum after entering the U.S. from Mexico, its latest use of pandemic-related authority.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency.

They will be limited to Venezuelans who previously resided in Colombia.

Homeland Security says it acted after discussions with the Colombian government. Colombian officials confirmed the development.

The move is a response to a rising number of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States as their South American country unravels.

