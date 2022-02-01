AZ Senate committee to hear bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hear Senate Bill 1164, an abortion ban that will outlaw the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill would also criminalize doctors who perform abortions beyond that timeframe – except in the case of medical emergencies - and require them to document the fetus’ probable gestational age.

Opponents of the ban say it would be devastating to Arizonans who need access to abortion care, and disproportionately affects the state’s communities of color, as well as those with lower incomes and those who live in rural areas.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona and other reproductive rights supporters are planning a rally and press conference at the State Capitol Thursday ahead of Thursday’s committee hearing.

