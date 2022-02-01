© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge dismisses legal challenge to state's social equity business license rules for cannabis sales

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
cannabis-pixabay-1.jpg
Pixabay
/

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s rules for implementing a program to award social equity business under Arizona’s 2020 law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The ruling issued Tuesday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the rules published by the state Department of Health Services satisfy the broad mandates set under the voter-approved law put on the ballot through an initiative campaign.

The potentially lucrative social equity licenses will be issued under the law’s provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newscannabisarizona newslocal businesses
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press