Mohave County reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

Mohave County reported 1,517 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, according to a county press release sent out Monday afternoon.

556 cases were from the Bullhead City area, with 630 from Kingman and 299 cases were attributed to the Lake Havasu area. 32 cases are from the North County service area and other rural areas.

The county also reported nine more deaths from the virus, eight of which were from the Kingman area.

Total positive cases in Mohave County have now topped 47,000, and over 1,100 total deaths.