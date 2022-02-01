Rolling Stone analysis shows Sinema brought in big money from prominent GOP donors

An analysis and report by Rolling Stone magazine says Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema brought in more than $1.5 million in donations, including some from very prominent Republicans.

Rolling Stone conducted an analysis of Sinema’s 2021 filings with the Federal Election Commission, revealing cash donations from Republican donors, including Harlan Crow, one of the biggest GOP donors in the country and Miguel B. “Mike” Fernandez, “a Florida health care billionaire” who put his money behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race after Jeb Bush dropped out.

The report shows Sinema and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia both received donations from Fox Pac, the donation branch of Fox News’ parent company. Sinema and Manchin have both been barriers to the Biden administration's agenda, reflecting more conservative perspectives.

Sinema has been censured by her own party for supporting the filibuster, which Senate Republicans are using to block voter protection bills.

