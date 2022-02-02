4th journalist killed in Mexico sparks countrywide demand for protection and justice

An online news outlet in Mexico says one of its journalists has been shot to death while preparing to record a video interview.

He was the fourth journalist to be slain in the country in less than a month.

The director of the local news website Monitor Michoacan says three assailants fatally shot Roberto Toledo on Monday. Director Armando Linares says the website had received threats for exposing governmental corruption.

Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacán say they are investigating.

Thousands of journalists are holding demonstrations across Mexico demanding protection and justice for the recent murders of reporters and informants.

The government says over 50 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018.