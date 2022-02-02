Riverdance tour 2022 features first Black female dancer, with performance in Prescott Valley

The Irish dance troupe Riverdance will kick off its 25th anniversary North American tour later this year featuring the troupe’s first Black female dancer.

Virginia-born Morgan Bullock will make her professional U.S. stage debut in the production. She recently completed a United Kingdom tour with the show.

While Bullock was known to producers since she attended a Riverdance summer school in Boston as a teenager, her profile exploded when TikTok videos of her high kicking and tapping to hip-hop songs spread on social media.

She says she’s been mesmerized by the dance style since she first saw it at age 10.

The Riverdance tour performs in Prescott Valley in May, 2022.