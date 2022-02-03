Fugitive arrested in Kingman for sexual assault of a minor

A fugitive wanted in West Virginia for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree has been arrested in Kingman by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Authorities say 37-year-old Necmettin Kont is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor female under the age of 16 in Morgantown, West Virginia in February of 2021.

His arrest comes one year after the alleged crime took place. An arrest warrant was issued for Kont after the investigation turned up evidence he may have been living in Kingman.

A Task Force was able to positively identify a known associate of Kont’s and followed him to a residence where Kont was taken into custody without incident on February 1.

He is currently in the Mohave County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.